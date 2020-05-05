El festival Altísimo Live une a la comunidad artística este 5 de mayo

View this post on Instagram

Don’t miss a moment of #AltisimoLive! This historic event will unite more than 50 of the world’s leading #latin artists in support of the #farmworkers who are risking their lives to feed #America during the #covid19 #pandemic. Tune in on @AltisimoLive on #Facebook Live, #YouTube, #Twitter, #Periscope, and #Twitch on Tuesday, May 5th with the interactive #tailgate starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific / 1:00 p.m. Eastern and the music show starting 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Click the link in our bio to find out how you can be part of the celebration. . #CincoOnCinco #PhenomenalFarmworker #SupportFarmworkers ***Please note that final schedule is subject to last minute changes, artist availability, and technology during COVID