El festival Altísimo Live une a la comunidad artística este 5 de mayo

Eva Longoria, J Balvin, Kate del Castillo, Andy García, Ana Bárbara Adriana Barraza, Rosario Dawson, Alejandro Sanz, entre otros, son los anfitriones del Festival Altísimo Live! que se realizará este 5 de mayo, en apoyo al fondo de ayuda para la pandemia de los trabajadores agrícolas.
Don’t miss a moment of #AltisimoLive! This historic event will unite more than 50 of the world’s leading #latin artists in support of the #farmworkers who are risking their lives to feed #America during the #covid19 #pandemic. Tune in on @AltisimoLive on #Facebook Live, #YouTube, #Twitter, #Periscope, and #Twitch on Tuesday, May 5th with the interactive #tailgate starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific / 1:00 p.m. Eastern and the music show starting 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Click the link in our bio to find out how you can be part of the celebration. . #CincoOnCinco #PhenomenalFarmworker #SupportFarmworkers ***Please note that final schedule is subject to last minute changes, artist availability, and technology during COVID
El Festival All-Star Livestream de música latina y cultura pop "nació en apoyo de los héroes silenciosos que nos alimentan y mantienen a nuestra nación en movimiento", señaló Eva Longoria.
El festival interactivo se transformará en una serie de actuaciones musicales continuas, preguntas y respuestas interactivas y experiencias con los artistas.
Desde Puerto Rico hasta los campos de fresas de California, ¡Altísimo Live! ayudará a los Estados Unidos a reconocer que los trabajadores agrícolas, también son héroes de la pandemia mientras recaudan fondos para satisfacer algunas de sus necesidades más urgentes.
La cantautora mexicana Flor Amargo forma parte del cartel.
"Únete a #altisimolive este #CincoDeMayo para asistir desde tu casa un evento en vivo de música y cultura latina a beneficio del Fondo de Ayuda para los Trabajadores Agrícolas. Gracias @altisimolive @mujerxsrising @behipgive @iheartlatino por hacerme parte de esto. #altisimolive #cincooncinco", señaló la cantante.
2.5 million #PhenomenalFarmworkers in the US are keeping our nation fed during the COVID-19 crisis, and yet they often earn poverty wages, work under substandard conditions, and face numerous health issues. It’s time we all take action. Join #AltisimoLive this #CincoDeMayo for the biggest music and culture livestream festival benefitting the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund, and together let’s make a difference by donating #CincoOnCinco. @AltisimoLive @BeHIPGive @mujerxsrising @iheartlatino
¿Dónde y a qué hora?
Las presentaciones principales iniciarán a las 16:00 de la tarde, hora del Centro de México, a través de las plataformas digitales de @altisimolive
