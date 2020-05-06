Foto: El impactante parecido entre Harry y su hijo Archie

Harry y Meghan Markle celebraron el primer año de su hijo, Archie, a través de sus redes sociales publicaron varias fotos del pequeño y un video.
Siempre serán los rebeldes de la realeza
De hecho el clip sirvió como campaña de Save the Children, para recaudar fondos para los niños más vulnerables durante la pandemia por coronavirus. Por lo que en vez de fotografías, Meghan Markle optó por contar un cuento cargando al pequeño Archie.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
Además de festejar el cumpleaños de su primogénito, los duques de Sussex también dieron a conocer una imagen donde Archie es comparado con su padre, Harry, cuando el hijo de Lady Di tenía la misma edad.
El parecido es impresionante, de hecho junto a la imagen se puede leer: "De tal palo tal astilla. ¡Estos dos se parecen más cada día!
