Kate Middleton presume sus curvas en traje de baño y la comparan con Lady Di

Es habitual ver a Kate Middleton con una vestimenta bastante recatada, formal y conservadora, como es natural en la monarquía británica y en la realeza en general, donde se siguen estrictos códigos de vestimenta y etiqueta.
Pero antes de casarse con el príncipe William, segundo en la línea de sucesión al trono británico, Kate era una chica normal, estudiante universitaria y de vestía como tal.
Kate Middleton sin maquillaje ni cirugías muestra uno de los rostros más elegantes de la realeza
Es hermosa mostrándose al natural
Kate Middleton y su espectacular silueta en traje de baño
A medida que fue creciendo y madurando fue incorporando atuendos más serios, sobre todo cuando se comprometió con William, pero igual se iba a la playa de vacaciones o en sus días libres como cualquier chica.
En una de esas ocasiones, fue fotografiada por paparazzis dejando al descubierto el cuerpazo de Kate Middleton, estilizado y tonificado en un bikini blanco.
En la cuenta de fans en Instagram, además compararon su silueta con la de la princesa Diana, madre de William, quien al divorciarse del príncipe Carlos era captada viajando mucho en yates.
También sacaron a colación una foto en bikini de Meghan Markle, esposa del príncipe Harry, quien era actriz y famosa en los medios antes de casarse con el hijo menor de Lady Di.
Kate Middleton combina un vestido de estampado retro con botas altas a la perfección
Antes de integrar la realeza, llevaba looks muy creativos
Es una de las pocas ocasiones en las que Kate Middleton ha sido vista de forma más espontánea y sus seguidores aman verla así, más natural y sin tanta rigurosidad.
