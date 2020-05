Emilia Clarke, la eterna “Daenerys” de “Juego de Tronos”, impacta al mostrar sus arrugas y sin maquillaje

View this post on Instagram

❤️ #seeaheartsendaheart ❤️ This is to all the incredible magical front line health workers the world over who have been keeping us safe during this pandemic and everyday of our lives… @clinique have been doing some incredible work to say thank you and help support them! They have been donating thousands of products to local hospitals and providing financial support to global organisations. What a beautiful company I am a proud to be in their family 😍 Go on, let’s see your heart!! #❤️