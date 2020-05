Khloé Kardashian reaparece y sorprende con su look y nueva cirugía de rostro: “¿Quién eres?”Preguntan sus fans

View this post on Instagram

I have since learned that Khloe used an app to do this, but we do know that she has had her face redone because she looks nothing like the before pic. . . KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S 8TH HOUSE . . We have watched Khloe Kardashian transform her aesthetics fairly dramatically over the years. It appears now from new photos that she has taken things to a new level. . . Looking at her natal chart, she is all about transformation. She was born with the traditional ruler of SCORPIO♏, Mars conjunct Saturn in SCORPIO♏ in the 8th House…..the natural house of SCORPIO♏. So, the sign in the house that it naturally rules with the traditional ruler that's trine her Venus (rules aesthetics) Sun (our essence) conjunction…..transforming aesthetics. . . Not only that, she was born with Pluto…the modern day ruler of SCORPIO♏ trine her Ascendant (rules how we look and our identity). Pluto, Mars, SCORPIO♏ and the 8th House aspecting natal Venus and the Ascendant…..the photos up top. . . The internet is commenting quite a bit about her new look and not all positively. Most or quite a few people in entertainment get nipped and tucked from time. I say her surgeon(s) did a pretty good job.👋👋