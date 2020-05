Thalía presume lujosos cubrebocas llenos de brillantes y pedrería

View this post on Instagram

YES!!! Today is #GivingTuesday and we just made a donation on behalf of the #REVIVALMaskProject which doubled to $12,400!!!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In total we’ve raised $37,500 to provide meals 143,000 meals to students, hardworking families, struggling seniors and anyone in our community that has been deeply affected by COVID-19. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 1 Special Edition Mask = 150 Meals 🖤⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Thank you for helping breathe life into our community—one mask at a time! #StongerTogether #WeFeedLA #LAprotects #Masks ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ WEEK 4 DROP AVAILABLE NOW AT www.MICHAELNGO.us **NOW SHIPPING TO #CANADA!**