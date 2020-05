Khloé Kardashian responde a un usuario ante su cambio radical: “Claramente es todo culpa de mi transplante de cara semanal

View this post on Instagram

Get my full #BECCABFFs Hot Tamale look! 🔥 Swipe for products. 1) I prep my skin with First Light Priming Filter & apply Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation in Noisette. 2) I use Ultimate Coverage Longwear Concealer in Latte under my eyes and set with Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder. 3) Taking my Bronze, Blush and Glow Palette, I contour my face with KoKo Bronze, then sweep blush in Fierce onto the apples of my cheeks and finish with Glow Up highlighter on my cheekbones. 4) Then I swirl my brush in the Glow Letters & add to the highpoints of my face. 5) I finish my look with Ultimate Lipstick Love in Hot Tamale – my dream red💄!! Visit link in bio to see a video tutorial with @StyledbyHrush + get all products at BECCAcosmetics.com and @UltaBeauty @BECCAcosmetics #BECCAPartner