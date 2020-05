Henry Cavill estaría en conversaciones para volver a encarnar a Superman tras su éxito en The Witcher

View this post on Instagram

Just had a little chat with Zack Snyder after a man of steel watch party. Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year! Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win win. So, be nice to each other ;). Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnyder #JL