Adele alza su voz con contundente mensaje de reflexión:"El racismo está vivo...pero no perdamos el foco"

This man shouted with motivation and hoarse voice as a chorus of cars joined us down the street during a protest from the Government Center, “Black Moms Matter! Black Fathers Matter! Black Brothers Matter! Black Sisters Matter! Black Community Matters!” ——————————————————————- I’m forever inspired by the different ways we have all stood up whether donation drop offs, putting ourselves on the frontlines. This is beautiful. Fuck cops kneeling to save face and listen and look to the Black and Brown leaders of this movement. ——————————————————————- #blacklivesmatter #twincities #minneapolis #saintpaul