George Clooney escribe artículo sobre racismo y se hace viral

I’ve cried so many times today. Watching George Floyd executed when he wasn’t even resisting arrest, unarmed and not violent?… My heart aches so badly. I am so appalled and angry this shit is still happening. We are all human and deserve to be treated that way. Not predefined by the color of our skin. My heart n soul go out to his family and friends who lost him too soon. Giving you all the biggest virtual bear hug. #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter