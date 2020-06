Protagonista de "Lucifer" muestra una nueva e irresistible imagen para la nueva temporada

View this post on Instagram

The Musical episode of #Lucifer has been one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling experiences I’ve ever had. Thanks to Everyone involved and especially to @ildymojo and @sherwinshilati who took the time #bts to choreograph their own routine and perform it with our dancers . Can not wait for you guys to see it @lucifernetflix ❤️😈 and Thanks to @joshstyle for the video!!!!!