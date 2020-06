¡Increíble! Lynda Carter la 'Wonder Woman' a sus 68 años posa junto a su hija y parecen hermanas

View this post on Instagram

Over the years, I have met countless people dressed in the Wonder Woman costume. I have always admired how each cosplayer embodies Wonder Woman's spirit in their own way, with their own unique and diverse stories. I'd like to hear more of these stories and share them with my followers. If you have a photo of yourself in Wonder Woman cosplay, post it with a personal story about what Wonder Woman means to you and use the hashtag #RealWonderWomen. I will be reading and reposting some fan posts to this account! #wonderwoman #cosplay