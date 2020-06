La reina Letizia recupera su color fetiche: Estrena un vestido drapeado en raso rojo pasión

View this post on Instagram

News {18 June 2020 | Thursday} : King Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over the launching of the 'Spain for Sure' tourism campaign at the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, Spain. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The objective of the campaign is to remind the world that values such as effort, resilience and, above all, reliability and security, have remained and will remain undisturbed despite the impact of the pandemic in Spain. That Spain is a country that you can trust, a country that you can believe in, a safe country. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The campaign has the faces of Spaniards who symbolize the values, with whom Spain identifies, and above all, who carry the Spanish image throughout the world as "Honorary Ambassadors of the Spain Brand" such as Rafa Nadal, Pau Gasol, José Andrés, Isabel Coixet, Fernando Alonso, Ana Botín, María Blasco, Sara Baras, Ferrán Adriá, Andrés Iniesta, Edurne Pasabán, Valentín Fuster, the Roca brothers, Carolina Marín and Teresa Perales.