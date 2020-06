El vestido de seda de Selena Gomez con el que irradió sensualidad

View this post on Instagram

March 26th, 2020┊”It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together. 💖 For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.” – @selenagomez via Instagram