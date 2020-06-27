La enemiga número 1 del clan Kardashian arremete contra Kim Kardashian por su publicación del 'corsé'
Las críticas contra Kim Kardashian y sus hermanas, llueven diariamente antes sus controversiales publicaciones con estandares inalcanzables de belleza
Las críticas contra las integrantes del clan Kardashian abundan por su cuestionado estilo de vida y excentricidades. Y presentadora de televisión británica, Jameela Jamil se ha convertido en la enemiga número de Kim Kardashian, al responder a sus publicaciones con duros comentarios contra sus estándares de belleza inalcanzables de forma natural.
La conocida estrella de la serie ‘The Good Place’, aunque fue menos dura esta vez con la famosa socialité, habló de la publicación de Kim Kardashian donde se le ve en un video luciendo un diminuto corsé color nude que utilizó en la Met Gala 2019, que reducía al mínimo su cintura.
Jamil acusó a la esposa de Kanye Wet de estar ‘engañada’ por su obsesión de su imagen corporal. Dijo que tenía la intención de eliminar a Kim de su Instagram. Sin embargo, aseveró que lo mejor es educar a sus seguidores a sobre cómo se “alimentan las expectativas de las mujeres, desarrollada por conceptos de patriarcado", detalló un artículo del Daily Mail.
Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻♀️ and I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made. We also might have started making a few more costumes including my special 40th bday staging. Can’t wait to show you the video LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up ✨ ✨
Kim esta semana compartió esa imagen del corsé, del que dijo tenía que “aprender a respirar, pues se doblaba drásticamente en su cintura”.
Jamil va en contra de Kim Kardashian
La famosa activista recibió múltiples mensajes de sus seguidores en su cuenta Instagram, para que hablara de la publicación de Kim kardashian, a lo que respondió que no había sido tan dura es porque ya había cumplido con su tarea de educarlos de que son cánones de belleza que destruyen el autoestima de la mujer si te empeñas en seguirlo para sentirte bien con tu cuerpo.
I’ve received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn’t jump on it immediately isn’t because I don’t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do. It’s because the fact that you’re all messaging me about it, shows my work is done. I havent been trying to cancel Kim K. I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullshit expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy. If YOU know that it’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans… then you’re empowered and conscious and don’t need me. Kim, like many of us, has had decades of body image issues and obsession. This has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances. She isn’t actively trying to harm you. She’s just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following. Is this wrong? YES. But I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal. We grew up in the era of Heroin Chic, where we were told you HAD to look like an addict starving to death, so to go from that..to being bullied about your body by the world? This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better, is a sign that this is harm she can’t stop doing. So there’s no point in screaming at her. The smart thing to do is to protect YOURSELF. YOU have the power. YOU control every Market. YOU choose what and who is trendy. Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem. Don’t let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have. You’re the boss and none of them are shit without you. THE PATRIARCHY WANTS US TO FOCUS ON OUR WEIGHT INSTEAD OF POWER, EQUALITY AND PSYCHOLOGICAL FREEDOM. FUCK ANYONE WHO ENCOURAGES THIS. BLOCK. MUTE. DELETE. REPEAT. Follow activists, writers, artists and comedians instead❤️
Por ello Jameela Jamil escribió en una publicación a sus seguidores: “Recibí más de 1000 DM que me pidieron que abordara esto. La razón por la que no salté inmediatamente no es porque no creo que la publicación haya sido dañina y decepcionante…esto muestra que mi trabajo está hecho”.
En su mensaje la británica señaló que “una cintura pequeña no es la clave para la feminidad y el atractivo sexual”.
