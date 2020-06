Esta actriz perdió ante Katie Holmes el rol de 'Joey' en Dawson's Creek

View this post on Instagram

In honor of #creekweek and all things new again. I have always admired these ladies. Even if I didn’t get the part of #joeypotter . That role was all @katieholmes212 and I loved watching her from the start. I auditioned for #Buffy but didn’t even come close. But I have a friend for life 💛 love you @sarahmgellar this was the night we won #bestkiss #mtvmovieawards2000