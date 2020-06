Dark: Aquí 2 impactantes momentos y divertidos memes que dejó el estreno de la tercera temporada

View this post on Instagram

The final season proved why Dark is the best series out there for me. You could see it was always laid out for three cycles by the way how perfectly all seasons are connected. It’s so complex, but it makes all sense if you remember what happened in the previous seasons. The end had me in tears, it’s sad and so beautiful at the same time. I feel truly satisfied. It makes me happy that I could follow Dark’s whole journey (through time). I always knew it’s a special series which needs to be seen by the world and I wanted to help. A big shoutout to the complete crew for the incredible job they have done. You can be so proud of what you have achieved @jantjefriese @baranboodar. Thank you for sharing this piece of art with all of us. Dark will forever have a special place in my 🖤.