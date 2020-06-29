La razón por la que Meghan Markle enfureció al príncipe Harry cuando anunció su embarazo
La pareja ahora está feliz en Los Angeles
La decisión de Meghan Markle de decirle a los miembros de la familia real que estaba embarazada en la boda de la princesa Eugenie causó malestar detrás de escena y dejó al Príncipe Harry "avergonzado", así se reveló en un nuevo libro sobre la realeza.
La pareja le dijo al mundo que esperaban a su primer hijo en la víspera de su gira real por Australia y Nueva Zelanda, pero compartieron la feliz noticia con la familia cercana en la boda de la prima de Harry solo unos días antes.
En su libro Royals at War, los periodistas Dylan Howard y Andy Tillett afirman que Meghan tomó la decisión de decírselo a la gente, y no le fue bien a Harry. Afirman que dejó al Duque de Sussex "avergonzado", y la princesa Eugenia y su madre Sarah Ferguson quedaron "furiosas".
Ellos escriben: "Meghan decidió por si misma cuando decidió que sería el momento ideal para anunciar que ella y Harry estaban esperando su primer hijo. Esto fue un gran error social: robarle el protagonismo a Eugenie, que estaba furiosa, al igual que su madre, Sarah".
"Eugenie desapareció por un tiempo después de que Harry y Meghan le dijeron a la familia real la noticia", dijo una fuente, relatando que se fue tras bastidores y se negaba a compartir con los invitados.
Sin embargo, cuando Archie llegó en mayo, la reina, el duque y la duquesa de Cambridge y otros miembros de la familia se apresuraron a felicitar a la pareja, que ahora vive en Los Angeles.
