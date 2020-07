Chiquis Rivera luce unas sandalias con medias y un leggings de lo más revelador

View this post on Instagram

6•29•2019 -marks the day God gave me the blessing of being a bride. 👰🏼🤍 #OneYear • • • Dear God, it’s been a year of ups and downs. Some happy moments, and others not so much. But, regardless of the facts, obstacles and setbacks, I still thank you for giving me the blessing of experiencing it all. Today, a year later, I’m much wiser, stronger and full of love. Thank you! May your will continue to be done in my life. In YOU I trust. -JM • • 📷: @pattygregory_ thank you for capturing this moment and for making me feel confident.