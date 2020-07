Autoridades revelan hipótesis sobre muerte de Naya Rivera: "Reunió energía para llevar a su hijo al bote, pero no para salvarse”

View this post on Instagram

RIP @nayarivera you were so loved and so cherished. You were such a light to this world and a safe place for many including lgbt people such as myself. You helped me come to terms with myself before coming out as trans and after. You were such an inspiration and you will be missed. ❤️🥺 Fly high beautiful angel 😇 #nayarivera #santanalopez #glee