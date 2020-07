La reina Letizia luce exquisita con un vestido floreado traslúcido y plataformas de yute

View this post on Instagram

On Monday 20 July, King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the Royal Abbey of Santa Maria de Poblet located in Tarragona province of Catalonia. The Barcelona visit of the King and Queen has been cancelled. The King and Queen had planned to attend a meeting with The Cercle d'Economia and to visit The Barcelona Supercomputing Center in Barcelona. In Barcelona region, because of the recent increase in cases of Covid-19, the restrictions have been put into effect once again, including the prohibition of meetings of more than 10 people in public or private areas and limited seating in bars and restaurants. Today, the King and Queen visited Poblet Monastery, however they postponed their visit to Barcelona due to health restrictions. The Royal Abbey of Santa Maria de Poblet is a Cistercian monastery founded in 1151. The monastery is located at the foot of the Prades Mountains, in the comarca of Conca de Barberà, in Catalonia. 📸: Casa de S.M. el Rey