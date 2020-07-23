Taylor Swift lanzará disco sorpresa Folklore a la media noche
A través de redes sociales la cantante dio a conocer esta inesperada noticia para alegría de sus fans
Taylor Swift anunció nuevo disco por sorpresa, Folklore, que saldrá a la venta esta medianoche y que ya puede reservarse en su página web.
A través de redes sociales la cantante dio a conocer esta inesperada noticia para alegría de sus fans. Un álbum de estudio en el que ha trabajado durante el confinamiento por la pandemia del coronavirus.
"¡Sorpresa! Esta medianoche publicaré mi octavo álbum de estudio, Folklore; un disco completamente nuevo lleno de canciones en las que he vertido todos mis deseos, sueños, miedos y reflexiones", escribió Swift en su cuenta de Twitter.
En Instagram, la cantante publicó un fragmento de la portada del disco, como si de un puzle se tratase, para después anunciar el lanzamiento.
View this post on Instagram
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
El anuncio ha sido completo, pues también reveló el número de temas que incluirá Folklore, un total de 16 más un bonus track. Aunque hecho durante la cuarentena, incluye una colaboración con Bob Iver, Exile.
Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020
La diva de Pensilvania también ha compartido que lanzará ocho ediciones físicas distintas de Folklore, ocho ediciones de lujo tanto en CD como en vinilo, cada una con portadas y fotografías únicas y que estarán disponibles durante una semana.
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week😄 Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020
La intérprete también adelantó que ha coescrito 11 de los temas del disco, que está producido por Aaron Dessner, de The National, quien también publicó en sus redes sociales el anuncio. Jack Antonoff y William Bowery también colaboraron en el álbum.
View this post on Instagram
I was excited and honored when Taylor approached me in late April about maybe writing some songs remotely together. I had been isolating with my family but writing a ton of music in the first months of quarantine which I shared. I thought it would take a while for song ideas to come and I had no expectations as far as what we could accomplish remotely. But a few hours after sharing music, my phone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor of a fully written version of a song — the momentum never really stopped. Over the next few months, we remotely finished 11 songs (She also recorded several others with the amazing @jackantonoff) of her magical new album “folklore”. I've rarely been so inspired by someone and it’s still hard to believe this even happened — these songs came together in such a challenging time. It wouldn't haven't been possible without so much help from first and foremost my engineer Jon Low (@heyjonlow). And my brother @brycedessner's beautiful orchestration on several songs from across the ocean. Justin (@blobtower) helped to write and sing a beautiful song and so many other friends from our community contributed brilliantly from their respective isolation — Ben Lanz (@lanzprojects), Bryan Devendorf (@postmoderndrummer), Bryce Dessner, @claricejensen, Dave Nelson (@dnelnelson), James McAlister (@900x), @jasontreuting, Josh Kaufman (@kaufyismynamo), JT Bates (@floortomjtbates), Kyle Resnick (@kresnick), Rob Moose (@mooserob), Thomas Bartlett (@tingalayo), and Yuki Numata Resnick (@kiyukiyukiyuki) — More on them later! I'm very proud of all these songs and profoundly grateful to @taylorswift for inviting me into and trusting me in her process. She is one of the most talented, hardworking and deeply caring artists I've ever encountered. There's a palpable humanity and warmth and raw emotion in these songs that I hope you'll love and take comfort in as much as I do. Album art by @bethgarrabrant.
"Antes de este año, probablemente hubiera pensado demasiado en cuándo sería el momento perfecto para lanzar este disco", escribió Swift en una declaración adjunta a las imágenes del álbum.
"Pero los tiempos que vivimos me hacen acordarme que nada está garantizado y me dicen que, si haces algo que adoras, deberías compartirlo con el mundo", añadió. Además, esta medianoche saldrá el primer videoclip del álbum, Cardigan, que fue dirigido por la propia cantante.
The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne pic.twitter.com/2hNXnzFbwY
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020
