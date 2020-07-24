Camila Cabello impacta en leggings y mini top mientras practica meditación
"I love it when you call me señorita…" es la frase que se nos viene a la mente cada vez que escuchamos el nombre de Camila Cabello. La canción Señorita, interpretada por ella y el cantante Shawn Mendes, le dio la vuelta al mundo y también destapó su romance, muy seguido por sus admiradores.
De pertenecer a la agrupación Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello dio el gran salto como solista, siendo una de las artistas jóvenes más exitosas de la actualidad con tan solo 23 años. Hoy en día, su carrera ha estado marcada por hits mundiales como Havana y My Oh My, habiendo recibidos numerosos premios como varios Grammy Latinos y Billboards.
Camila Cabello y su sexy figura en leggings
Ahora que ha estado pasando más tiempo en casa por el confinamiento provocado por la pandemia, se ha refugiado en su pasión, la música, grabando sesiones en casa interpretando varias de sus canciones y compartiéndolas con sus seguidores en redes sociales.
Con su novio Shawn Mendes ha convivido mucho más en esta temporada, reforzando aún más su relación amorosa y demostrando que una pareja de famosos artistas sí puede prosperar en el mundo del espectáculo.
Una de las actividades favoritas de Camila Cabello en los últimos meses ha sido meditar. Le ha ayudado a calmar el estrés y la ansiedad. "La meditación ha cambiado mi vida en los últimos meses. No compartí esto con ustedes en ese momento porque honestamente solo estaba tratando de estar bien, pero estaba experimentando ansiedad severa. Fue la meditación, fue practicar todos los días varias veces al día lo que me ha estado curando, y, más que solo ayudarme a manejar emociones fuertes como la ansiedad y el estrés, me está haciendo un mejor ser humano".
En una foto en su galería en Instagram enamoró a sus 50 millones de seguidores, luciendo un leggings con un mini top deportivo, mientras estaba sentada en una silla meditando.
meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human. not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you , but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself. In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this. We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I’d like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. Or just follow these instructions: close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth’s surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention. Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say “May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.” Repeat until you really feel it in your heart ❤️- love you guys, please stay safe !
Aunque, como cientos de artistas en el mundo, sucumbió ante la moda del Tik Tik y grabó un divertido video en el que se muestra "luchando" a patadas y con una espada para derrotar todas las paranoias, temores y ansiedades de esta época. Y presumió su cuerpazo en un leggings blanco estampado, con un top blanco y tacones de baile.
