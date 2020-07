Letizia estrena vestido midi de estampado floral en nude y verde intenso que entalla su delgada cintura

View this post on Instagram

King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited Navarraas part of their tour through several Spanish autonomous communities to support the recovery of economic, social and cultural activity after the lockdown due the pandemic. 💚《27th July, Pamplona》💚 . Queen Letizia's outfit'! . Dress: Sandro Shoes: Macarena Earrings: ? Ring: Karen Hallam . What do you think about her outfit? . . . . #spanishroyalfamily #spanishroyals#queenletizia#reinaletizia#queenofspain #kingfelipe#reyfelipe#kingofspain #familiarealespañola #familiareal #casareal#royalfamily#royalnews#instaroyals #news #royals