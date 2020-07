La reina Letizia impacta en un vestido selvático y tacones nudes Carolina Herrera

View this post on Instagram

On July 27, 2020, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited Navarra as part of their tour in autonomous communities of Spain. Navarra became the fourteenth community that King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited on their tour that began in late June once the state of alarm was lifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Navarre is officially called the Community of Navarre Basque and is an autonomous community and province in northern Spain. The capital city is Pamplona. King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the Cerebral Palsy Association (Aspace), located in the council of Cizur Menor, near Pamplona. ASPACE Confederation is a non-profit institution, and works for public interest. It unites the main organizations working in relation to Cerebral Palsy in Spain. The King and Queen toured the facilities and held meetings with managers, workers and users. 📸: Casa de S.M. el Rey