Shakira deslumbra con un leggings negro y sudadera multicolor junto a sus hijos

View this post on Instagram

Shakira has gone "all in" and accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE by donating her custom-made gold jacket – designed by @peter_dundas and worn during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show – to the @allinchallenge auction, with all proceeds going to help battle food insecurity. The winning bidder and a guest will also get the chance to meet Shak at a future concert to personally receive the jacket. Bidding for this unique item is open now, at the #linkinbio. ShakHQ