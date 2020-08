Rihanna posa en lencería mientras bota la basura en casa y es la más sensual

View this post on Instagram

Our September 2020 cover star needs no introduction. At 32, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is already an icon, but the secret to her success might lie in how she has reimagined what it means to be one. In this issue, Kahlana Barfield Brown (@kahlanabarfield) reflects on the superstar’s singular path, from her philanthropic and advocacy work and activism, to her stellar music career and groundbreaking moves into fashion and beauty, where she has revolutionized industries that for so long catered to white women. But Rihanna’s success has been about much more than music, clothes, or makeup, but the way she has embraced her fans and made them feel not just valued, but like they have a voice. As Barfield Brown writes, “Beyond providing people in communities of color starved for accessible foundation that actually matched their complexions, the move seemed to communicate: ‘I see you when no one else does.’” Read more and see the full cover shoot at the link in our bio.⁣ #BAZAARxRihanna ⁣ Photographer: @graysorrenti⁣ Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill Profile written by: @kahlanabarfield Hair: @ursulastephen ⁣ Makeup: @priscillaono⁣ Nails: @kimmiekyees ⁣ ⁣ Rihanna wears @Fenty, @MariaTash, and @anabelachan