Kate Middleton luce juvenil con reflejos dorados y un nuevo maquillaje al llevar mascarilla por primera vez

View this post on Instagram

@kensingtonroyal : “To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK. The Duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most. In total, nineteen brands have donated items to @Baby_Basics, @littlevillageHQ and @abernecessities_scio, who operate baby banks across the UK.” Kate helped unpack and organize some of the donations at Baby Basics in Sheffield where donations were dropped off. Baby banks provide essential items like diapers, blankets, towels, maternity pads, mattresses, and other basics. They are primarily run by volunteers, and research shows a substantial increase in the use of UK baby banks during the Coronavirus pandemic. Baby banks help families with children up to the age of five. Kate spoke with some of the mothers helped by Baby Banks and with families using the South Yorkshire baby bank and heard about their experiences with the service. She also spoke with other baby banks on a teleconference. Kensington Palace also shared photos of Kate from a private visit she made earlier in the summer to Baby Basics West Norfolk, based in Dersingham, where she joined the team in packing Moses baskets (9th slide). #SupportingBabyBanks