Hailey Bieber se viste de glamour con un conjunto estampado violeta con increíble top de mangas abullonadas

"To be honest, I don't really think I was ever famous. Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin (@justinbieber) did, he's had a way crazier 'famous' experience really young. Whereas I got to grow up and get my driver's licence and really be normal until the past three years of my life," Hailey Bieber opens up about life and lockdown in an exclusive.