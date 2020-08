Jared Leto protagonizará la nueva versión de Tron

View this post on Instagram

I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…🤗 Anyone wanna go to the movies? 🎥 🍿 See you in the grid!👨🏼‍🎤