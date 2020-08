La reina Letizia bella con sencillo vestido blanco de organza y alpargatas

View this post on Instagram

. #New #Today II 13th August 2020 ————————————————————————-Queen Letizia of Spain with husband King Felipe continue their summer holiday with a visit to the island of Menorca ————————————————————————-The Royals were joined by the Balearic regional President Francina Armengol and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska for the excursion to a cheese production plant ————————————————————————-The Queen wore a white flowing square neck dress @uterqueofficial with buttons and flower detailing down the front and thin straps which were frilled ————————————————————————-She coupled it with a pair of wedges espadrille heels @macarenashoes with ribbon ties . . #monarchy #royals #royallife #royallifestyle #royalfashion #royalfamily #theroyalfamily #royalty #europeanroyalty #europeanroyals #instaroyals #queenletizia #queenofspain #queenletiziastyle #letizia #letiziaortiz #spanishroyal #spanishroyals #spanishmonarchy #spanishroyalfamily #reinadespaña #reinaletizia #reina