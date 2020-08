Halle Berry presume a sus 54 años, la increíble figura que luce en un original bikini negro de infarto

View this post on Instagram

Happy #FitnessFriday! For this week’s takeover on @womenshealthmag, we talk about how essential a 360 workout is for really letting those abs POP! As an extra lil sum sum, I also wanted to share with you this amazing moment on set with my @respin #WaistSlimmer. A trainer or sweat band (when used PROPERLY as a workout tool – it’s not a corset y’all!) can make ALL the difference in your six pack journey. Read today’s article on @womenshealthmag and learn more about our waist slimmer now on @respin and in the #LinkInBio