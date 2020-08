Shakira seduce en un mini vestido blanco con flores bordadas y botas negras

View this post on Instagram

imagine calling somebody like Shakira a flop…seriously, why do people have ro tear others down for no reason? Do you feel better now or does that make your parents proud? And even if the artist is not that much successful, just let them be and don't call them a flop, because that doesn't mean that their work is bad or sucks, it's just unnecessary and dumb and y’all know, quality >>> quantity. And i'll say it once again for the people in the back: TREAT PEOPLE WITH MF KINDNESS