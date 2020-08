Meghan Markle reaparece encantadora con una camisa de lino oversize y short caqui junto a Harry en evento de beneficencia

View this post on Instagram

Doing good! 👏🏻 Harry and Meghan (my apologies to Harry in advance for this photo angle 😂) went back to Los Angeles earlier this week to take part in a drive-through charity event. According to People, the special occasion was to volunteer with Baby2Baby (@baby2baby), an LA-based national nonprofit organization. The couple helped distribute food, clothing, school supplies, books, backpacks, and hygiene items to families in need children as they prepare for the school year. 📚 Way to go, Harry and Meghan! 📸: Baby2Baby