Sean Connery cumple 90 años alejado de los reflectores

View this post on Instagram

Connery and Craig as Bond. Connery said at the time of the appointment of Craig as Bond, "I think Daniel Craig is a terrific choice," "I think they're going back to a more realistic type of Bond movie as I don't think they could have gone much further with the special effects." #seanconnery #danielcraig #sirseanconnery #connery #sirconnery #seanconnery007 #jamesbond #jamesbond007 #bond #bond007 #007 #bestofbritish #legends #icon #leadingman #hollywood #hollywoodlegend #casinoroyal #quantumofsolace #skyfall #spectre #notimetodie #blackandwhitephotography #bestbondever #drno #fromrussiawithlove #goldfinger #thunderball #youonlylivetwice #diamondsareforever