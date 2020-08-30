Aquí el sorprendente antes y después de la protagonista de Buffy Cazavampiros

View this post on Instagram

Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation. That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him) He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there. Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you @kellyripa ) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people. #RIPJohnCallahan