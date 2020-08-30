Aquí el sorprendente antes y después de la protagonista de Buffy Cazavampiros
Mira cómo luce hoy día esta rubia que muchos consideran hizo un pacto con algún ser paranormal, pues permanece casi igual.
La actriz Sarah Michelle Gellar, quien estuvo al frente de una de las series más impactantes de los años 90 como lo fue Buffy Cazavampiros, ha dejado a más de uno boquiabierto, pues en su cuenta en Instagram ha dejado claro que luce igual o mejor que en la temporada de estreno de esta historia que le hizo conocer la fama y llevar su nombre e imagen a muchas partes del mundo.
Hoy tras celebrar que esta trama de denomonios, vampiros y eventos paranormales regresa a Amazon Prime este 1 de septiembre, te mostramos cómo ha sido ese antes y después de esta estrella que hoy con 43 años sigue siendo inspiración para muchas chicas.
Antes y después de la protagonista de Buffy Cazavampiros
Sarah cuenta ya hoy con 43 años y una madurez propia de las experiencias que ha adquirido en su vida. Tras el arrollador éxito de esta serie ella continuó demostrando su histrionismo en proyectos como Juegos sexuales, Scooby-Do, Sé lo que hicieron el verano pasado, entre otras historias en las que su nombre era garantía de éxito.
Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation. That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him) He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there. Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you @kellyripa ) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people. #RIPJohnCallahan
Desde muy joven, tuvo la firma convicción de que la actuación era lo que le apasionaba y por eso se hizo un muy exitoso camino.
Sus ojos claros y su cabello siempre rubio enamoraron a más de uno. Eso fue clave también en su éxito, pues era la típica niña estadounidense llena de inquietudes y sueños.
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 3 cast (1998-1999) included: (back row) Anthony Stewart Head as librarian Rupert Giles, David Boreanaz as reformed vampire Angel, Seth Green as werewolf boy Oz, (front row) Nicholas Brandon as comic relief Xander, Charisma Carpenter as cheerleader Cordelia Chase, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy, and Alyson Hannigan as computer geek and budding witch Willow Rosenberg. Season 3 averaged 5.3 million viewers, its highest rated season.
Pero sin duda con el papel de Buffy, fue que se ganó el cariño de la audiencia, pues no solo era una jovencita con unos súper poderes, sino una chica con mucho estilo, que a pesar de la más dura batalla siempre estaba impecable y a la moda.
Eso hizo que su look fuera copiado por cientos de chicas que aún admira su talento. De ahí en adelante supo mantenerse con su buen gusto y siempre mostrando la versatilidad con cada personaje.
Hoy día, esta actriz sigue sorprendiendo a la audiencia con su estilo, belleza e impecable imagen siempre fresca. Incluso hay quienes han comentado que hizo "un pacto" con algún ser paranormal, ya que se mantiene regia.
Last week I shared some behind the scenes images of my first shoot back during the pandemic. It certainly was crazy to wear heels again, but it was a great afternoon! I'm thrilled to now share my new partnership with @coopervisionusa on the launch of the Brilliant Futures™ Myopia Management Program with MiSight® 1 day contact lenses. MiSight® 1 day contact lenses are the first and only soft contact lenses FDA-approved* to slow the progression of myopia in children ages 8-12 at the initiation of treatment.**1 Raising awareness of #myopia (also known as #nearsightedness) is close to my heart as my husband, myself, and our son are myopic. My husband and my conditions have worsened over time. We want our kids to have a chance for better vision. Learn more via link in bio. #ad #CooperVisionPartner #MiSight #BrilliantFutures #myopiamanagement *Indications for use: MiSight® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters (spherical equivalent) with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal. **Compared to a single vision 1 day lens over a 3 year period. 1 Chamberlain P, et al. A 3-year randomized clinical trial of MiSight® lenses for myopia control. Optom Vis Sci. 2019; 96(8):556-567. Compared to a single vision 1 day lens over a 3 year period.
