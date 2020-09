Jennifer Lopez luce magnífica con una maxi falda abierta de lunares y un top bombacho blanco

View this post on Instagram

Together we will #RiseFromTheAshes. 🙏 Join me and my dear friend @ZuhairMuradPrivate and @ZuhairMuradOfficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in this devastating tragedy. 100% of profits from this limited edition tee support the relief efforts of the @lebaneseredcross and @offre.joie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs for the people of Beirut. Please join me and get yours at the link in my bio. 🤍