Meghan Markle impacta con un pantalón de encaje y blusa de seda posando en un sillón de piel
Uno de los looks más reveladores antes de entrar a la realeza
Meghan Markle se convirtió en los últimos años es una de las personalidades más influyentes del mundo, a partir del noviazgo y matrimonio con el príncipe Harry, integrante de la Familia Real británica e hijo del príncipe Carlos y de la princesa Diana.
Pero no sólo por eso: desde antes de esa relación, que siempre ha sido muy mediática, ya Meghan Markle era una popular actriz, conocida por su papel principal en la serie Suits, disponible en plataformas digitales como Netflix. Y tenía una vida muy distinta en Estados Unidos, su país natal, llena de reuniones con famosos, alfombras rojas y sesiones de fotos para revistas.
Esta vestimenta jamás la habría aceptado la reina Isabel
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Meghan Markle luce divina en un leggings de encaje posando en un sillón
Ahora, su cotidianidad es muy distinta. Luego de tres años cumpliendo con los compromisos de la Corona británica junto al príncipe Harry, ambos decidieron hacerse un lado y retirarse temporalmente de la realeza, decidimos a vivir una realidad mucho más tranquila y alejada de la prensa, medio que los asedió todavía más después del nacimiento de su hijo Archie.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal
Pero los fans de Meghan Markle siguen recordando en redes sociales su vida pasada, con atuendos muy coquetos y sesiones de fotos que enamoraron hace un tiempo al público que la sigue.
En una ocasión, posó muy sensual recostada en un sofá de piel, luciendo un pantalón de encaje negro encantador que dejaba entrever su estilizada figura, producto del yoga que acostumbra practicar, su disciplina favorita. Esta pieza la combinó con una sobria camisa negra que sellaba un look encantador.
Y ahora, que están viviendo de forma independiente en Los Angeles, tanto Meghan Markle como el príncipe Harry han participado en diferentes eventos benéficos, mostrándose lo más sencillos posibles: en una de sus más recientes apariciones, Meghan usó un short verde oliva con una camisa blanca, que se asemejaba al estilo de Harry, quien usó una bermuda marrón con una playera blanca y gorra.
View this post on Instagram
#New The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a drive-through distribution in South LA where they handed out school supplies, clothing, hygiene items and food items to disadvantaged families (19th August)🎈 The event was hosted by Baby2Baby, a foundation that provides clothing and other necessities for children aged between 0 and 12, who are living in poverty in the LA area. #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #royalfamily #princeharry #dukeofsussex #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #archiemountbattenwindsor #archie #instaroyals #royalnews
