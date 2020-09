El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle firman acuerdo con Netflix

View this post on Instagram

The Sussexes are going to Netflix & chill! 🎥 Who ever said they wouldn’t be able to find a big J-O-B?! Meghan and Harry have officially signed a mega deal with @netflix to produce docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for the streaming platform, highlighting similar issues and themes that will be reflected through their nonprofit organization, Archewell. ❤️ There are apparently projects that are already in the works including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women. @netflix has released a statement stating, "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.” The Duke and Duchess have also issued their own statement stating, “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.” WHO’S EXCITED FOR THIS?! Grab the popcorn!!! This is gonna be good!!! 🎉📺🍿