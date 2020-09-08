Kim Kardashian anuncia el final de Keeping Up with the Kardashians
El reality de la familia duró 14 años
De manera sorpresiva de y después de 20 temporadas, Keeping Up With the Kardashians llegará a su fin y la última temporada se emitirá a principios de 2021.
Así lo anunció Kim Kardashian en sus redes sociales:
A nuestros increíbles fans:
Con gran pesar hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos programas derivados, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad. , las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que hemos conocido en el camino.
Gracias a las miles de personas y empresas que han sido parte de esta experiencia y, lo más importante, un agradecimiento muy especial a Ryan Seacrest por creer en nosotros, E! por ser nuestro socio y nuestro equipo de producción en Bunim / Murray, que ha pasado incontables horas documentando nuestras vidas.
Nuestra última temporada saldrá al aire a principios del próximo año en 2021.
Sin estar al día con las Kardashians, no estaría donde estoy hoy. Estoy muy agradecido con todos los que me han observado y apoyado a mí y a mi familia durante estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este programa nos convirtió en quienes somos y siempre estaré en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre.
Con amor y gratitud,
Kim
