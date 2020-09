The Mavericks rinde homenaje a la cultura latina con su disco 'En español'

View this post on Instagram

Today, we woke up to this unbelievable news… 🎉 Our first @billboardcharts #1, on @billboardlatin Pop Albums! 🏆 Thank you to all that have ordered ‘En Español’, pre-ordered it, streamed it, bought copies, bought copies for friends, talked about it, written about it… 📀 To have our first-ever Spanish album debut at #1 on @billboard is something so special to all of us! 🙌 Truly unbelievable… Thank you, everyone. 💙 Listen now or get your copy of this #1 RECORD at themavericksmerchworld.com or the link in our bio… 🎧 🌵 @monomundorecordings @thirtytigers @the_orchard_ #TheMavericks #EnEspanol #MonoMundoRecordings