Chiquis Rivera y la dieta que la ha llevado a transformar su cuerpo y perder peso 

View this post on Instagram

Happy National Book Lovers Day to all those who still love and appreciate books, like I do. 📚🤗 I remember making my first vision board in 2009 and manifesting my first book. I didn’t know then that my first book would be what it turned out to be when I published it in April 2015, but I will never forget the day I put it out to the Universe and in God’s hands that I wanted to be an Author. Today I’m proud to say I’m an author of two books! 😭😭😭🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank GOD!!! Not only do I love to read, but now I have the blessing to be able to inspire others through my experiences and the adversities I’ve had to face thus far in these two books where I have left a piece of my heart forever. ⚡️💚 @sarahkoudouzian we did it!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Te quiero mucho!!! BTW, who else loves that scent that comes out of a brand new book as you fan the pages? Ahhhhh 🤓 #NationalBookLoversDay