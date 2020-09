Meghan Markle brilla en un top de mezclilla y espectacular falda blanca transparente bordada

View this post on Instagram

@meghanmarkle_official — Throwback to Archie’s baptism that took place on July 6 2019 in Windsor. ❤️ Archie wore the same christening gown that his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, did. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support," reads a statement released in honor of the day. "They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents."