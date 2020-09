El look de princesa de Adele con maxi falda floral que la hizo ver irresistible

View this post on Instagram

Adele with our polish journalist @kingarusin 🇵🇱♥️ Tag her under this post please 🤪🙌🏼 #adele #adkins #adeleadkins #adele19 #adele21 #adele25 #adelelive #adeleconcert #adeleteam #daydreamer #eyeliner #makeup #kingarusin