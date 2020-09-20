La lista completa de los ganadores del Emmy 2020

La 72° entrega de premios Emmy celebraron lo mejor de la televisión en una ceremonia poco habitual debido a la pandemia, se realizó de manera virtual, sin contacto y sin alfombra roja. La gala fue conducida por Jimmy Kimmel desde el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.

Lista de ganadores

Mejor actor de comedia

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Mejor actor secundario en comedia

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Mejor comedia

“Schitt’s Creek”

Programas de variedades y talk-show

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Mejor reality

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejo actor principal en serie dramática

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Jovan Adepo ( “Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Mejo actor invitado en una serie dramática

Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

Jason Bateman (“The Outsider”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Martin Short (“The Morning Show”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Mejo actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Cicely Tyson (“How To Get Away With Murder”)

Cherry Jones (“Succession”)

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Laverne Cox (“Orange is the new black”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia

Angela Bassett (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Saturday Night Live”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Bette Midler (“The Politician”)

Mejor actor invitado en una comedia

Fred Willard (“Modern Family”)

Adam Driver (“Saturday Night Live”)

Brad Pitt (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dev Patel (“Modern Love”)

Eddie Murphy ( “Saturday Night Live”)

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mejor miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor comedia

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor serie dramática

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Filme de televisión

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)

Mejor serie animada

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons