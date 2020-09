Letizia se ve radiante en un vestido de seda cady negro lleno de volantes asimétricos en degradado de grises

View this post on Instagram

Queen Letizia of Spain!😊🇪🇸 I mean just looks her… Amazing! I know, the third tiara post🙈 I hope you don't mind, but it gives me and perhaps you too some glamour in our lives! If you want to see more, follow me at @hrh_europe and @hrh_europe_jewels I don't own this picture, credit to the rightful owner.