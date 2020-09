Meghan Markle enamoró en delicado vestido blanco estilo camisón y tacones nude

View this post on Instagram

Is it also so hot where you’re living?🥵 there’s currently a heat wave in Europe ☀️ I thought this would be a good moment to post some of the chique summer looks of Meghan for inspiration, perfect for every occasion 😍 @meghanmarkle_official which colour do you like the most? I really love all 3 dresses but I think she looks the most stunning in blue 😍