Meghan Markle tiene el estilo mas chic para hacer yoga con unos leggings capri, camiseta y abrigo de excursión

#NEWS Now there are rumors going around about Harry & Meghans Time 100 appearance last night 🙄 Some are saying that Prince Harry spoke out of term, that the Sussexes crossed a line and that they made an anti-trump message when in fact they DIDNT! The Sussexes only encouraged people to vote and Prince Harry is NOT a working member of the Royal Family so he did not in fact break protocol! It’s gotten so out of hand that spokespersons from both the Sussexes team and Buckingham Palace had to release a statement A spokesperson for the Sussexes said in regarding to Prince Harry’s comments “His message is not in reference to any specific political party or candidate, but is instead a call for decency in how we engage with each other, interact, and consume information-especially online” Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding Prince Harry’s comments saying “We would not comment. The Duke is not a working member of the Royal family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity” . . . September 23 #meghanmarkle #princeharry #dukeandduchessofsussex