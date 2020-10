Letizia es la perfección en un vestido negro de tul bordado en hilo crudo y rosa candy que se ciñe a su delicada figura

View this post on Instagram

To attend the investiture ceremony of King Felipe VI as a knight of the Order of the Garter, in 2019, Queen Letizia opted for a national brand, specialized in guest clothing: Cherubina. The brand signed her dress and her headband that inclused flowers, grid and diadem in black, with an optical effect, the one that Dona Letizia had changed the color of her hair and replaced her brown with a much darker tone. The reason for this visual trap is that the headband in addition to the striking flower-shaped feather applications on the side, featured a wide headband that covered much of the Queen's hair. Under that piece, Doña Letizia wore all her hair pulled back from her face and gathered at the nape of her neck in an elaborate bun in a classic style. In addition, a black grid from the headband extended to the lips and also visually darkened the hair.