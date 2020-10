Eva Longoria y Ricky Martin honrarán a los héroes latinos

View this post on Instagram

Mark your calendars: ESSENTIAL HEROES: A #MomentoLatino EVENT, will premiere on @cbs & @cbsallaccess on 10/26 9pm ET/PT! The special will honor the contributions of nuestra comunidad Latinx to the United States and their importance to its future. Get ready for a night of song, comedy and appearances featuring cohosts @evalongoria, @gloriaestefan and @ricky_martin. This is the experiencia Latinx told by Latinx voices- we’ll see you there! #LatinosUnidos #VozLatina #EssentialHeroes